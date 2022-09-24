Police: Suspect suffers fatal fall at Columbia Convention Center after running from Cayce officers

Chief Chris Cowan said officers were helping a crash victim and not chasing the suspect when he fell from a balcony at the Columbia Convention Center on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who authorities say ran from police in Cayce is dead after falling from a balcony at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center early Saturday morning.

According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident began with an officer checking on a vehicle at Guignard Park around 1:30 a.m. Police said in a statement that the park is closed after sunset, so the officer went to investigate.

According to police, as the officer walked up, the suspect vehicle drove away at high speed and soon wrecked not far from the Columbia Convention Center.

However, the suspect ran from the wreckage soon after. Chief Chris Cowan said his officers did not chase the suspect because they were helping a second person who was in the car.

However, the suspect allegedly continued to run before ultimately falling to his death from an upper-level balcony at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

“Our officer responded in accordance with his training by calling for additional officers and first checking on the other individual from the single car accident. There was no foot chase initiated,” Chief Cowan said.