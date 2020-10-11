Suspect fled on foot after shooting with Springfield police officer

Police are searching for a suspect who got away after a car chase and shooting in Springfield on Monday.

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting with a Springfield police officer in Orangeburg County on Monday.

The shooting occurred on Festival Trail Road, where the suspect fled on foot.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Springfield Police Department and North Police Department were on scene all day Monday searching for the suspect.

Springfield volunteer firefighter Dalton Hutto said he was called to the scene around 10:30 Monday morning to block the road and direct traffic.

"I saw both vehicles that were in the accident and I saw the Chief of Springfield going down the road. The guy that lives in that house right next [to the accident] told me to direct traffic, and that’s what I did," Hutto said.

The suspect was driving a black Toyota 4Runner and got in an accident with a police car, according to Hutto.

Tire marks from the police chase and pieces of the 4Runner lined the grass next to Festival Trail Road. Hutto says the suspect was first in North, and then made their way to Springfield. After the chase, there was a shooting and the suspect fled on foot.

Police did not share a description of the suspect but said no injuries were reported from the shooting.