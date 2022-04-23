Hit-and-run of bicyclist under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday and left the bicyclist with life-threatening injuries.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist with life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

The agency released a statement on Saturday afternoon with a photo of what they believe is the make and model of the vehicle in question - a light-colored 2004 to 2007 Buick Rendezvous.

Investigators believe that just after midnight, this type of vehicle hit a bicyclist on East Palmetto Street near South McCurdy Road in Florence. The photos provided represent the possible differences between model years. However, a major clue to those who may see the vehicle involved in the crash would be damage to the driver's side front headlight that continues along the same side. The front grill will also be missing the chrome Buick emblem.