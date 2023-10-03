Suspect in Clarendon County hostage situation released from hospital

Ronald Ray Broadnax was taken to an area hospital for a K-9 bite that happened during his arrest on March 9.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The man accused of running into a Clarendon County home and holding a resident there hostage for hours has been released from the hospital and placed South Carolina detention center.

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Department said Ronald Ray Broadnax is now sitting in the J. Ruben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina awaiting a transfer back to Clarendon County after receiving treatment for a K-9 bite injury the day he was arrested.

As WLTX previously reported, Broadnax is accused of entering a home on Spigner Road in Alcolu on March 9 and firing his weapon multiple times throughout an hours-long confrontation with sheriff's deputies and state SWAT officers.

SWAT teams were able to eventually make entry. However, Broadnax and the hostage ultimately moved to a bedroom in the home and remained barricaded. After the hostage was released, investigators said Broadnax tried to start a fire in the home.

Finally, a K-9 team succeeded where even teargas failed and Broadnax was arrested. In addition to being a person of interest in a homicide in Virginia, he now faces charges in South Carolina that include kidnapping, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, first-degree assault, and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a weapon within a dwelling, and attempted murder.