LUGOFF, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are searching for a suspect who is accused of stealing a truck from a McDonald's in Lugoff on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Deputies say 38-year-old William Taylor Jr. is wanted for carjacking, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Taylor is accused of using a handgun to steal a 1995 Chevrolet truck at McDonald's.

Deputies say the victim's truck was recovered in Eastover and will be released back to them soon.

According to the department, Taylor has an extensive criminal background and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, do not approach Taylor but instead call 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.