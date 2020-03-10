Former Major League Pitcher found dead after allegedly killing ex-girlfriend

Police have located the suspect deceased with what they believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Police have located the suspect in the Scottsdale homicide deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The body of 37-year-old Charles Haeger was found along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Haeger was reportedly seen leaving 34-year-old Danielle Long's room after gunshots were fired. The victim's roommate reportedly saw Haeger holding a handgun before the roommate escaped out the back of the residence and called 9-1-1.

Danielle Long’s family is devastated. Her brother told Christian told 12 News the two of them were speaking on the phone just an hour the shooting took place. “We were each other’s counterparts. She was my right hand,” said Christian Long. “As far as our knowledge goes, their relationship was never healthy from beginning.”



Christian says his sister and Haeger began a relationship when they pandemic began but it quickly turned volatile and she ended it. “He took an amazing person.” He told Team 12's Josh Sanders that Haeger left a note stating that he planned to end his life.

The Cubs organization released a statement about the homicide:

"First, we would like to express our condolences to the family of Danielle Breed (Long). Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

Charles Haeger was hired by the Chicago Cubs organization as a minor league pitching coach in November 2019. Haeger initially attended Spring Training activities, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic which suspended operations and forced the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League season, his role and team interactions have been limited."

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.