COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and a third injured.

Investigators are looking for Demetrick Doctor, 45. He is wanted on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He’s believed to be driving a white Crown Victoria.

According to RCSD, Doctor should be considered armed and dangerous anyone who sees him or the suspected vehicle should not approach and call 911.

Investigators are also seeking his brother, Christopher Doctor, 46, for questioning in this incident.

According to deputies, they were called to the 100 block of Ballenton Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. October 3 in reference to a shooting. They arrived to find 3 people had been shot. Two of the victims died at the scene, the third was transported to a local hospital.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the victims are 47-year-old Christine Anne Hayes and 24-year-old Justin Glenn. Both died of gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.