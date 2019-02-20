COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting a woman during a road rage incident turned himself into authorities Wednesday night.

A search was underway for Charles Touhey, 25, after police say he shot at a car, injuring a woman on Bluff Road near Interstate 77 Tuesday.

Touhey was arrested and charged after turning himself into Columbia Police Wednesday. He was wanted on three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The woman was a passenger in a car with family members when she was struck by gunfire, officials say. Investigators believe the incident stemmed from road rage, and there was some sort of argument leading up to the shooting.

Columbia Police Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly said a child was in the car at the time of the shooting.

The victim made it to Greenlawn Memorial Park, where emergency personnel found her. She remained at the hospital Wednesday where she's expected to recover.

"As best I could I would just explain- describe them as pretty much in shock. You want to care for the injured person. As a dad, I can tell you want to make sure the children are okay. There's a lot of thoughts that run through your mind, but we're just again very fortunate that it wasn't more serious than that," Kelly said.

Deputy Chief Kelly continued that all drivers should be cautious on the road and let cooler heads prevail, saying you never know what another driver is going through.

The victim's husband was instrumental in helping them get a description of the suspect and tag information. Touhey's vehicle was abandoned about a mile from the crime scene.

Touhy is from the New York state area originally.

