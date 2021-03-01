Officials confirm identities of pastor killed, suspect in shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona

CBS19 will continue to update this article as more information is released.

WINONA, Texas — One person is dead and three more, including the suspect, were injured following a shooting at an East Texas church Sunday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the shooting took place at Starrville Methodist Church, located on Farm-to-Market Road 16 in Winona. The church is more than 160-years-old.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lindale police were informed of a suspect, identified as Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, of Marshall, in a dark-colored car that reportedly had a shotgun pointed out the window. A chase ensued at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Officials say Woolen eventually left the car due to a blowout in the church parking lot and ran into the woods.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith believes Woolen then hid in the church sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday morning, the church's pastor, Mark McWilliams, 62, of Frankston, opened a stall in the bathroom and found Woolen, the SCSO said. According to Sheriff Smith, McWilliams was armed, pointed a gun at the Woolen and asked him to leave. However, Sheriff Smith says Woolen disarmed the McWilliams, shot and killed him. CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph, confirmed the pastor's identity with law enforcement after family members had been notified. Officials say Woolen also shot a male victim who underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff Smith says Woolen also shot at the pastor's wife, Rosemary, but missed. However, she did sustain a shoulder injury from a fall while running away.

The SCSO says Woolen then stole the pastor's car.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says the SCSO attempted to stop the vehicle in Smith County, but Woolen took off east on Interstate 20. Woolen continued driving reaching speeds as high as 120 miles per hour on I-20, according to the HCSO.

"As they entered Harrison County, Harrison County DPS units and Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the pursuit of the vehicle," the HCSO said in a press release.

Officials say Woolen was finally stopped at the intersection of Bomar Street and West Meredith Drive, near Price T. Young Elementary School, in Marshall. Woolen was arrested and a weapon was recovered, along with the stolen vehicle.

Woolen had a gunshot wound to the hand and was treated at a Tyler hospital. He has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of capital murder. His bond has been set at $3,500,000. McWilliams' body was sent for autopsy.

Gov. Greg Abbott also confirmed the death and injuries in a press release:

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” Abbott said. “I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."

This is the scene outside of Starrville Methodist church in Winona where the Smith county sheriffs office says a shooting took place. There are injuries but it’s unknown how many rn. Waiting to speak to the sheriff for more info @kytxcbs19 pic.twitter.com/NFfeRT4aBo — Matt Lackritz (@MattLackritz) January 3, 2021

Here’s the scene of a #shooting in which the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in #Winona was killed when he confronted a suspect who was hiding in the church’s bathroom following a car chase Saturday night. #Texas #TXNews #TexasNews pic.twitter.com/8S8zcBNln4 — Reagan Roy-Young (@reaganroy) January 3, 2021

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

My condolences to the victims and families of the tragedy that took place this morning in Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas. My office is ready to assist in any means necessary. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) January 3, 2021