RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is in custody following a bank robbery in northeast Columbia, according to Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a bank robbery at First Palmetto Bank on Two Notch Road around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, where they arrested 28-year-old Jneil Jacobs.

Investigators say Jacobs approached bank employees as they were entering the bank and forced his way in before brandishing a gun and demanding money. Deputies arrived at the bank within minutes of the call and located the suspect still inside with the money and gun.

Jacobs was arrested without incident, according to officials, and will be charged with armed robbery.