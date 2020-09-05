SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Sumter on Friday turned himself into police, according to Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Rashad Montrell Harvin, 29, is charged with murder after a man was shot in the parking lot of the A&P Coastal Mart on Boulevard Road and later died at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

According to the report, Michael Rochelle Wilson, 48, was walking out of the business when a man, now identified as Harvin, approached him in the parking lot and fired a handgun at Wilson. The shooter then fled during an exchange of gunfire with the victim.

According to Sumter County Sheriff's Office, tips from the public helped identify Harvin, who turned himself in without incident.

Detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting. Wilson’s family was notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Harvin is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.