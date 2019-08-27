COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the identity of the man wanted in connection with a shooting at McCary's Bar and Grill.

The suspect is Ernest Condre Bethel, 26. Bethel is wanted on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened at McCary's Bar and Grill at 851 Bush River Road around 2:15 a.m. on August 22.

One victim, who the coroner has identified as 29-year-old Tolliver Wise, died at the scene. The second fatal victim, now identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lott Jr., died at the hospital. The other victims are still receiving treatment.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.