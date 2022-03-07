Suspect in Sumter shooting turns herself in without incident

Kamaree Jichole Coulette was charged with attempted murder in the incident that wounded two people

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a suspect wanted in a Saturday night shooting that injured two people has turned herself in.

Kamaree Jichole Coulette, 22, was wanted for attempted murder in the July 2 incident.

According to a Sumter Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to the area of Eastwood Park off of Boulevard Road around 11:30 p.m. after shots were fired at a gathering that was taking place. Police said a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were wounded during the incident and were treated at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Police said at the time the shooting was an isolated incident and was the result of an ongoing dispute between Coulette and the 21-year-old woman. The man shot was not an intended target.

Coulette drove away from the scene after the shooting and turned herself in to police Tuesday without incident.

She has been booked at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.