TAMPA, Fla. — Almost a year after a Tampa jewelry store was broken into and had more than $3 million in products stolen, a man has been arrested in California.

Tampa police said Marcelo Romero was arrested Oct. 3, 2019, by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. He faced charges related to a different case in California -- one police described as a "high profile celebrity residential burglary."

Back in April 2019, police said unknown people turned off the power to Marcelo's Fine Jewelry in Tampa and pried open the front door. Officers said they then cut through a metal door to get inside a room with four large safes.

The people then used a "torch cutting instrument" to cut and pry open one of the safes, stealing gold and jewelry valued at more than $3 million, according to police.

Tampa police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the people had left used water bottles inside the store. One crushed water bottle was processed by a crime scene tech and "would become critical evidence in the case," police said.

The DNA results from that water bottle ended up coming back as a match to a Los Angeles case from February 2019, when jewelry was also stolen. And, police said during the Los Angeles case, DNA was taken from a burglary tool at the scene.

The DNA results came back Jan. 28, 2020, showing a match between the burglary tool in Los Angeles and the water bottle from the Tampa jewelry store.

Romero is in the Ventura County jail on a $1.1 million bond. He now faces charges in Tampa for burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft of $100,000 or more.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter