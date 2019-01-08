COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man in connection with a robbery on July 29.

According to deputies, a man robbed a Circle K on Clemson Road on July 29.

According to reports, the clerk said a man came in and attempted to go behind the counter. When the suspect was confronted by the clerk, the man shoved the clerk and threw a plastic container at him, injuring his face. The clerk said the man then ran out the store, picking up a carton of cigarette as he exited. The suspect fled the scene in a green, older model Ford Crown Victoria.

The robbery was caught on a security camera.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and capri-type, acid-washed jeans.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may recognize the man is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.