BOND COUNTY, Ill. — A man who led police on a chase from Missouri into Illinois has died after a shootout with police. Along the way, police believe he kidnapped his girlfriend and her daughter and killed a driver he was trying to carjack.

The suspect was identified Wednesday morning as Leslie K. Austin. He was 39 years old from Jefferson City, Mo.

Police said Austin was in a relationship with the woman he kidnapped, and the girl in the vehicle was possibly their child. Police described their situation as a "family relationship." This part of the investigation is still underway.

Leslie K. Austin

Jefferson City PD

Missouri State Highway Patrol first tried to stop Austin on Highway 50 near Union at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday for failing to yield. He took off and troopers ended their pursuit.

A minute later, MSHP received a call from police in Jefferson City that the driver they were trying to pull over was wanted for a reported kidnapping and shooting in Jefferson City earlier in the day.

The Jefferson City Police Department has not released any details on that incident. Investigators with Illinois State Police are working with Jefferson City police to build the timeline.

Sheriff’s deputies in Franklin County spotted Austin's vehicle shortly after and began chasing it on I-44 near Gray Summit. The chase continued through St. Louis County and the city. MSHP picked up the pursuit near Eureka and continued following the suspect over the Poplar Street Bridge and into Illinois where Illinois State Police took over at 9:34 p.m.

The chase continued into rural Bond County, where the suspect drove over spike strips that were set out on Route 140.

Austin kept driving, but with four flat tires, the chase slowed down to about 20 mph, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

Shortly after hitting the spike strips, the woman and girl who were in the vehicle were able to escape on Route 140. The woman had been shot multiple times—at this time police have not said when this happened or where.

The woman was identified as Danielle L. Smith, 33, from Jefferson City, Mo. She underwent surgery Wednesday morning.

"We don't know her condition, but we think she's going to survive," Capt. Timothy Tyler of the Illinois State Police said.

Her daughter wasn't injured. Police are not releasing any other details about the girl. They described her as a child and said she is old enough to be able to talk to police about what happened.

After Smith and her daughter escaped, Austin continued trying to get away from police and tried to carjack a vehicle on Route 140 at Shoal Creek.

Austin shot and killed the driver.

The driver was Gregory Price, a 67-year-old man from Florissant, Mo. Police said he was an innocent bystander who happened to be driving in the other direction.

Mr. Price didn't fight back while being carjacked, ISP said. Austin didn't end up taking his vehicle.

Austin continued trying to get away from police in his own car with four flat tires. The slow-speed chase at this point was down to about 10 mph.

A little after 11 p.m., he turned down a dead-end street, got out of the car and shot at officers, who fired back.

Police K9s searched for the suspect; officers found him dead. At this time, it’s not clear if Austin died from the shootout with police or if he shot himself, according to Illinois State Police.

An autopsy will be conducted. Illinois State Police stressed that the investigation is still very active and ongoing.

A Fairmont City Police Department vehicle has a bullet hole in it after a shootout with a suspect in Illinois.

The chase from Missouri to Illinois involved several local and statewide law enforcement agencies. At some point during the chase, at least one Fairmont City Police Department cruiser was damaged by a bullet.

For an interactive map of the locations and timing of this investigation, click here or explore the map below.