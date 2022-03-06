Suspect killed in armed confrontation with deputies, officers in Lexington County identified

SLED has now been placed in charge of the investigation, the sheriff's office said on Friday.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man accused of shooting at deputies and police officers before being killed by return fire in Lexington County on Friday has been identified.

Citing the county coroner, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department released an additional statement on Friday night saying that 19-year-old Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages died of "multiple gunshots to the upper body."

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said that the incident began as a 911 call to report a person, now said to be Boages, experiencing a mental health crisis and threatening to shoot his brother and himself.

Deputies and officers from nearby West Columbia rushed to the scene in the area of Feather Run Trail, but when officers arrived, Boages allegedly ran into the woods nearby.

Deputies and police attempted to set up a perimeter and, according to Sheriff Koon, Boages soon confronted them directly. Investigators now say Boages ignored commands to drop the handgun he was carrying and opened fire on officers and deputies instead.

They soon returned fire and Boages died, the sheriff said.