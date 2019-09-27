LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Gaston man died after exchanging gunfire with Lexington County deputies Friday morning, officers say.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 2 a.m. about a domestic dispute at a truck stop off of I-20. A man was holding a gun to a woman's head and attempting to take her vehicle.

According to the deputies, the man had gotten away with the car before they arrived to the area. They proceeded to make contact with the vehicle several miles away and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect turned down Seleta Circle and eventually got out of his car and fired multiple shots towards deputies while running to a house.

Once inside the house, officers say he began pointing his gun at deputies and they returned fire, hitting the suspect. Then then went inside and began rendering aid.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.

According to Sheriff Koon, the deputy involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave while they conduct an internal review. SLED is also involved in investigation the shooting.

One deputy was injured on the scene when he was bitten by a dog.