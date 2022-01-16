x
Crime

Wilmington, NC shooting leaves three dead; suspect shoots self

Police say the shooting happened at the Food Lion grocery store in Wilmington around 4 p.m. Saturday.
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Three people including a child are dead after a shooting outside a grocery store in North Carolina.

Police say the shooting happened at the Food Lion grocery store in Wilmington around 4 p.m. Saturday. A fourth person was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams told The StarNews that the wounded person is suspected of killing the others, and is believed to have a personal relationship with the victims. Authorities have not released any of their names. 

