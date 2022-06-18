Suspect in multiple business burglaries in Lexington County arrested

Investigators are looking more closely at his alleged crime spree and suggest more charges could follow.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators believe he hit multiple businesses on Airport Boulevard, Bush River Road, and St. Andrews Road. Now, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says he's in custody.

According to a statement from the sheriff's department shared on Friday, 33-year-old Quavian Brooker Bing of Allendale has been charged with four counts of second-degree burglary, three of third-degree burglary, and one of unlawful carry of a pistol for a series of crimes he allegedly committed.

Jail records additionally show charges of failure to stop on police command, giving false information to law enforcement, two counts of forgery, and more.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, Bing would usually throw a rock or other object through a glass door to get inside. There, he would steal cash registers and their drawers.

In one situation, the sheriff said that evidence suggested he used a pistol to break into one business and proceeded to steal two registers that contained cash. The amount of money he ultimately made off with overall hasn't been released.