SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is looking for a man in connection to stolen catalytic converters at a dealership in Sumter.

According to the Sumter Police Department, the man was involved in catalytic converters being removed from vehicles at a Broad Street car dealership at about 1:50 a.m. on September 27.

RELATED: Muffler shop notices increase of stolen catalytic converters

If you recognize this man or have any information, call Sumter PD at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

RELATED: Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters From Midlands U-Haul Store