COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery.

The BP Corner Pantry at 8750 Farrow Road was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 11, 2019, at approximately 1 a.m.

The unknown man was wearing a dark jacket, red stocking cap, and black thick, rim glasses.

The clerk said the suspect was hanging around inside the store, where he got a beer out of the cooler before coming to the front of the store and pulling out a black hand gun. He demanded money from the register from the clerk. The suspect made the clerk lay face down on the floor before fleeing.

The robbery was caught on camera.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may know the individual responsible for the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. This incident was captured on video surveillance equipment.