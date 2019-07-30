LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man involved in an armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on Monday.

According to police, a man robbed the Sunoco gas station at 5019 Augusta Road in Lexington around 7:40 p.m.

An employee stated to police that a white male had entered the store and reached over the counter to take money from the cash drawer. When the employee began to push the robber away, he made a threat that he would shoot her while his hand was under his shirt holding what appeared to be a weapon.

Detectives said the suspect is a while male, age mid to late-40's, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a sleeveless blue t-shirt, white shorts and flip flops. He left the scene driving a dark gray or silver Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.