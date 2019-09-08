COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man involved in an armed robbery at Zaxby's on Two Notch Road.

On July 31, around 11:42 p.m., Richland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Zaxby’s Chicken Finger & Buffalo Wings Restaurant on 9840 Two Notch Road.

According to the report, the manager of Zaxby’s said that when she was leaving for the night, an unknown male approached her outside of the door with a handgun and forced her back into the building at gunpoint.

The suspect walked her back into the managers office, forced her to open the safe and stole the money bag and a box sitting on the counter.

The robbery was caught on video.

Anyone with any information about this incident or may know the individual responsible for the crime, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.