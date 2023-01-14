Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search

The crash happened in the area of Roberts Street and Gibson Road in Lexington but the suspect then ran from the scene. Police closed nearby roads as they searched.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.

It's unclear at this time if the officer pursued the other vehicle. However, the officer did find it a short time later crashed in a residential area near Roberts Street and Gibson Road.

Police then set up a perimeter and closed roads in the area as they searched for the suspect with K-9 units and police drone teams.

Around 10:14 p.m. the department confirmed that the suspect had been found and arrested. The perimeter has since been lifted.