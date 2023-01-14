Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested.
According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.
It's unclear at this time if the officer pursued the other vehicle. However, the officer did find it a short time later crashed in a residential area near Roberts Street and Gibson Road.
Police then set up a perimeter and closed roads in the area as they searched for the suspect with K-9 units and police drone teams.
Around 10:14 p.m. the department confirmed that the suspect had been found and arrested. The perimeter has since been lifted.
The department said it would release additional information soon.