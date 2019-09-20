COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting incident Sunday morning that injured one.
On September 15, at approximately 3:33 a.m., a shooting incident occurred outside the business of My Place Bar, located at 7720 Claudia Drive, where one person was struck by gun fire.
The suspect is seen standing behind a vehicle in the parking lot of BP gas station, shooting across to another parking lot, hitting one person and several vehicles. After the incident, the suspect gets into a beige color Ford Crown Victoria.
If you recognize the suspect, please contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.