COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting incident Sunday morning that injured one.

On September 15, at approximately 3:33 a.m., a shooting incident occurred outside the business of My Place Bar, located at 7720 Claudia Drive, where one person was struck by gun fire.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

The suspect is seen standing behind a vehicle in the parking lot of BP gas station, shooting across to another parking lot, hitting one person and several vehicles. After the incident, the suspect gets into a beige color Ford Crown Victoria.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

Richland County Sheriff's Department