Suspect shot father, choked mother, Fairfield County Sheriff says

Williamson is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911. He may be driving a black 2000 Chevy Camaro with SC plate #SPH 382

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for attempted murder.

According to the report, on October 3, Joshua L. Williamson shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she became unconscious.

Williamson left driving a black 2000 Chevy Camaro with T-Tops, S.C tag # SPH 382. According to deputies, He lives in Florence and frequents Aiken County.

The incident took place in Fairfield County near Lake Wateree where his parents live. According to the Sheriff's Office, Williamson is considered armed and dangerous.

Williamson is 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 190 pounds, black hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his location, they are asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (803-635-4141) or Crimestoppers (1-CRIMESC or 1-888-274-6372).

If anyone sees Williamson, they are urged to immediately call 911.