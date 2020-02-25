SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in a Tuesday officer-involved shooting in Sumter County where a deputy was shot and later died.

Terry Hasty, 56, was fatally shot after an exchange of gunfire with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Hasty was pronounced dead on scene.

The autopsy will be performed Friday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The next of kin has been notified.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says one of his deputies was killed in the line when he was ambushed by a suspect Tuesday morning.

Officers say Hasty fired multiple shots, striking Gillette in the chest. No other deputies were injured.

Gillette was 37 years old and had been a deputy since 2013. He had a wife and an 11-year-old son.

The State Law Enforcement Division and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.