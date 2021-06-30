Suspect shot, killed during warrant service in Calhoun County

SLED is now handling the investigation.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — A man is dead after he was shot during a confrontation between himself and Calhoun County Deputies Tuesday afternoon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced on Wednesday afternoon that its agents are looking into the incident and that no other injuries have been reported. It's typical for law enforcement agencies to bring in SLED for shootings that involved one of their officers.

Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth identified the person who was killed as 51-year-old John Hayden Inabinet III.

According to a statement from SLED, "shots were fired" during a confrontation between the armed man and deputies. The deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Addition details regarding the incident haven't been released including the location or what charges the warrants were for. The sheriff's office would only say the shooting happened in the St. Matthews area.

In a statement SLED said its goal will be to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation, gathering witness interviews and evidence before turning the findings over to prosecutors.

They added that this is the 22nd shooting involving an officer they've investigated in 2021.