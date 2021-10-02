Suspect wanted in Cayce Amber Alert case, car theft

The incident began at hotel in West Columbia. The 2-year-old girl was found safe hours later, miles away.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety (CDPS) is asking the public for help in finding the suspect involved in a car theft that lead to a child abduction Tuesday night.

Officers say the suspect stole a car with 2-year-old and her family dog inside Tuesday night from outside of the Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway, triggering an Amber Alert.

At approximately 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, the girl and the puppy were found safe inside the vehicle -- a 2003 Lexus Sedan 300 -- which had been abandoned by the suspect near Happy Town Road and Fallaw Road in the Gaston area.

Officers have release a surveillance video that shows the moments up to and including when the car was stolen. They've also released a separate still image of the suspect.