COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted on burlary charges.

Deputies say the suspect broke into a Walgreens on Decker Boulevard through the front glass door around 10 p.m. on September 18. Once inside, deputies say he stole $5,000 worth of drugs from the pharmacy and two packs of cigarettes.

Officials have released surveillance video of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a dark jacket with a white t-shirt, black jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information about the suspect or the burglary, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

