COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect wanted on burglary charges.

According to RCSD, on September 8, just after midnight, a suspect broke into a business in the 6900 block of Trenholm Road through the front door. Once inside, he stole multiple electronics and a flat-screen television worth more than $2,000.

The suspect was seen wearing a black short, black jean shorts and white sneakers. Anyone who can identify this man is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.