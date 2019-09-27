FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who assaulted a Dollar General Store employee.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, the suspect assaulted an employee on September 25 around 8 a.m. at the Dollar General Store located at the Salem Crossroads intersection in the Blair area of Fairfield County.

The suspect forcibly stole some money that was being taken to the bank. The suspect left on foot in the direction of SC 215 South towards Jenkinsville.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.