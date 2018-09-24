Richland County, SC (WLTX) — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in the burglary of a local business.

Deputies say the burglary happened on Sunday, September 9 at Precision Tune, located at 7454 Two Notch Road, where a white male suspect made entry into the business by pushing a door open just enough so that he could crawl into the business. Once inside, officials say the man stole approximately $1,500 worth of tools.

The sheriff's department has released surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the burglary is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

