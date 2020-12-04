SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports that a man has turned himself in after a fatal shooting overnight in Sumter County.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, April 12, 2020, at a closed down club on Gertie Circle in Lynchburg, SC.

Tyrone Burgess, 51, of Brooktree Drive in Charlotte, NC, is charged with murder for the shooting death of 31-year-old Roosevelt Durant Jr. of Olanta.

Durant’s next of kin have been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at MUSC in Charleston, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

“This shooting incident happened during an illegal gathering, against the governor’s executive order, at a closed down club,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “That location had been checked as part of normal patrol prior to the incident and no one was there at that time.”

More information about this investigation will be released when it is available.