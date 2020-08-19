Suspect wanted after shooting left man paralyzed

Travon Derrell Ragin is wanted for an attempted armed robbery and shooting that left a man paralyzed.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect in an attempted armed robbery and shooting that left a man paralyzed.

The incident happened after 9:15 p.m. back on May 31 at Northwestern Avenue and Ash Street. Police say three people were inside a vehicle that turned left from Ash Street onto Northwestern Avenue when the 30-year-old driver was struck by a bullet. A man was then seen running from the area with a rifle.

Warrants for Travon Derrell Ragin, 21, were issued in June after he was identified during the investigation. Investigators believe Ragin intended to rob the driver and passengers.

Charges against Ragin include attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

If you have any information as to Ragin's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to Ragin's arrest.