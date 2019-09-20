ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with the death of a Bowman man.

Joshua Nyrell Davis, 25, and Daniel Goodwin, 24, are wanted in connection with Tuesday’s investigation.

“We have developed these two individuals as persons who may have information in this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you know them or know where they can be located, please let us know.”

According to law enforcement, just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a caller reported finding a 55-year-old Bowman man lying deceased on the floor inside his Dibble Street home.

Witnesses said they last saw the man alive around 2 p.m. that day.

Other witnesses said they saw two black males sitting in a green Honda Accord in the victim’s yard.

If anyone has any information on either Davis or Goodwin or the incident involving the victim, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.