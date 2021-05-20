Suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Colony Apartments

42-year-old Eric Norris is accused of arguing with two men moments before the shooting occurred, killing one.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting last week and are asking the public for help in locating him.

Investigators have identified Eric Norris as a murder suspect who is wanted in connection with the Colony Apartments shooting that occurred on May 15, 2021.

Police say they responded to a Shotspotter alert shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 in the 1900 block of Bailey Street. After searching the area, police say they found two injured males. EMS transported the victims to a local hospital.

42-year-old Eric Norris is accused of arguing with those two men moments before the shooting occurred. One of the men, identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Althego Glenn, died as a result of his injury. The other victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

Once arrested, police say Norris will be charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in this isolated incident.

