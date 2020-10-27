Suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies in Richland, Lexington

According to RCSD and LCSD, the man appears to be connected to more than half a dozen robberies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement in Richland and Lexington Counties are looking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery on Oct. 26 around 8 p.m. The robbery occurred at the S&S Corner Market/ Exxon Station at 8308 Winnsboro Rd.

The store clerk told RCSD that a man entered the store and appeared to be searching for something to buy. Once at the register, he told the clerk to give him the money from the register. After the clerk refused, he went behind the counter, grabbed the clerk's purse, and threatened to take it if they did not give him the money. The man kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, according to the report.

The suspect was described as having on a gray hoodie, black and white Jordan sneakers, black pants and white mask.

Investigators believe he is also the person responsible for an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, October 25, at the Shell Station located at 6930 N. Main Street.

Deputies were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. to an armed robbery where the store clerk said a man entered the store with his hand in his pocket and it appeared he had a gun. He demanded money, so the clerk gave him the cash register, then the man forced her into the bathroom and fled the store.

RCSD believed this is the same suspect in both of the robberies, as well as a suspect in robberies that have occurred in Lexington County.

According to Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the following robberies appear to be connected.

Oct. 18 – Circle K, 2201 Bush River Rd

Oct. 20 – Speedway, 637 St. Andrews Rd

Oct. 21 – Spinx, 485 Piney Grove Rd

Oct. 21 – Pops, 441 Piney Grove Rd

Oct. 23 – CVS, 100 Outlet Pointe Blvd

Oct. 25 – Shell, 538 St. Andrews Rd

A seventh robbery under investigation by @RCSD is likely connected, according to investigators.



It happened last night on North Main St.



To share a name or other anonymous tips, call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372. You could be eligible for a cash reward. 3/3 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 26, 2020