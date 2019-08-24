COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect following a shooting incident Saturday morning.
According to CPD, the incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday morning near Jaggers Plaza.
One person was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for the suspect, but no description is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
This is a developing story.