LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a road rage incident on February 28.

According to LCSD, the road rage incident happened on Augusta Road/US-1 and the driver pointed a handgun at another driver during the incident.

Law enforcement said the person of interest was driving a silver Toyota 4Runner with a black roof rack on top and was last seen at the 5500 block of Sunset Blvd. in Lexington.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department

If you have information about this case, call Detective Daniel Smith at 803-358-7262.