Eastover shooting leaves one injured on Thursday

Authorities are searching for a vehicle and a suspect who could face four counts of aggravated assault.

EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Thursday shooting that left one person injured and bleeding at an Eastover home.

According to a report provided by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was called in just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Henry Street.

Deputies arrived to find the victim inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was bleeding and that blood was on the steps of his home.

The redacted report suggests that a vehicle had driven by the home and someone inside had opened fire. A witness also reported hearing gunshots.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigation were soon called to the location where they found multiple spent shell casings in the street and elsewhere.

Details on the suspect in the crime weren't released, though the vehicle in question is described in the report only as a two or four-door sedan.