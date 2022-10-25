Suspected murder-suicide under investigation in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say an early morning shooting in the Sandhill area of Richland County ended with two dead.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that the call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane - a neighborhood road about a half-mile southwest of Summit Parkway.
Arriving deputies found two people, a man and a woman, shot inside. Each was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation is ongoing, authorities suspect the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. Neither person has been publicly identified at this time and authorities haven't said how or if the two knew one another.