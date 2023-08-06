Suspected road rage shooting on I-77 leaves 2 girls wounded in Fairfield County

Investigators are looking for the vehicle involved, possibly a dark Mazda with a paper tag.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two girls are in the hospital after a shooting on I-77 that Fairfield County investigators believe was the result of road rage.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened before 8:40 p.m. on the southbound side of the interstate between mile markers 48 and 34. Investigators said a family of four was traveling in the area when a dark vehicle, possibly a Mazda with a paper tag and no headlights, allegedly began following them closely.

A sheriff's office statement said the driver of the family's vehicle initially tapped the brakes before speeding up to get away from the pursuing driver. The victims told investigators this is when someone in the other vehicle opened fire on them, striking two juvenile girls who were in the back seat.

The sheriff's office didn't provide their exact condition but said that both were taken to the hospital and considered stable at last check.