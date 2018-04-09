Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested two suspects who they say are responsible for killing a Columbia mother of two last month.

Officers announced Tuesday they'd taken 26-year-old Eugene Ivery and 24-year-old Forest Rakiem Ivery into custody. Both are charged with murder in the shooting that happened on August 12 at The Reserves at Faraway Terrace on Faraway Drive.

According to the victim's family, 33-year-old Nakya Scott was in a room with her boyfriend preparing to go to bed when she leaned over to get onto the mattress. That's when the bullet came from the wall hitting the 33-year-old and killing her.

Scott has two young children, both of whom were down the hall when the shooting took place.

Eugene Ivery was arrested Saturday at a motel, while Forest Ivery was taken into custody Monday. Both are being held at the Richland County Detention Center.

