Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested two suspects who they say are responsible for killing a Columbia mother of two last month.

Officers announced Tuesday they'd taken 26-year-old Eugene Ivery and 24-year-old Forest Rakiem Ivery into custody. Both are charged with murder in the shooting that happened on August 12 at The Reserves at Faraway Terrace on Faraway Drive.

Eugene-Ivery-Forest-Ivery_1536097669702.jpg
Eugene Ivery, Forest Ivery
Richland County Detention Center

According to the victim's family, 33-year-old Nakya Scott was in a room with her boyfriend preparing to go to bed when she leaned over to get onto the mattress. That's when the bullet came from the wall hitting the 33-year-old and killing her.

Scott has two young children, both of whom were down the hall when the shooting took place.

Eugene Ivery was arrested Saturday at a motel, while Forest Ivery was taken into custody Monday. Both are being held at the Richland County Detention Center.

