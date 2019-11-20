LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with a burglary, kidnapping and stolen vehicle incident.

According to the LPD, around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a residence on Martel Drive for a burglary.

A female victim told officers that two unknown males had broken into her house through the back door. They then came into her bedroom and held her there while they stole numerous items.

The burglars took the keys to the victim’s dark grey 2013 Honda Civic, with South Carolina license plate JRP 822, and fled from the scene. The vehicle has a Clemson Tiger Paw on the passenger side rear window.

Lexington Police Department

The subjects involved in this incident were wearing hoodies with their faces covered.

Detectives were able to track a purchase made with the victim’s credit card and were able to get a video of the two people they believe to be suspects.

Anyone who knows the identity of the subjects involved or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to immediately contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.