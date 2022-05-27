Suspects in deadly Sumter shooting named; one in custody

Police have released the names of two people accused of killing Laquinton Donell Laster.

SUMTER, S.C. — One person has been arrested and another is wanted as police are now offering a $2,500 reward for information related to a Thursday morning killing.

Sumter Police said 33-year-old Ladonna Cortise Green was arrested on Thursday after police found a body in front of a vacant house on South Sumter Street just before 8 a.m. the same day.

The body was that of 36-year-old Laquinton Donell Laster whom police say Green had a previous with. She is currently charged with voluntary manslaughter and being held at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center. Records show Green was denied bond and is awaiting trial.

However, the search for another suspect, 24-year-old Damien Jeremiah Morgan continues. Police said he also faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Both Green and Morgan are accused of shooting Laster during a confrontation near the intersection of South Sumter and West Fulton streets. Police said Laster ran from the scene and Morgan and Green drove away.

Laster's body was found hours later, police said.