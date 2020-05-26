LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two men and a woman are charged with impersonating law enforcement officers after Lexington County deputies said the suspects claimed to be cops and talked their way into a Pelion home last month.

Chad David Andrews, 31, Emily Kristin Moore, 24, and Kenneth Ray Wooten, 43, are also charged with first-degree burglary, according to arrest warrants.

The three suspects said they were Lexington County narcotics agents investigating a crime when they entered a Fairview Road home at about 23:30 a.m. on April 30, according to investigators.

The woman who lives at the home told detectives she thought she was doing the right thing and had to let the three inside her house.

"She wasn't injured and we're not aware of anything being taken from the home," said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. This was still a very risky situation that could've turned out much differently."

Wooten is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. Andrews and Moore have been released after meeting conditions of the bond, according to officials.