SUMTER, S.C. — According to the Sumter Police Department, up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can lead to arrests after two men were shot and killed in what police are calling an attempted armed robbery.

According to reports, police received a shots fired call just before 10:15 p.m. Thursday and responded to the 300 block of Bowman Drive where they found two men dead.

Diego Alonzo Teletor, 25, was shot and died at the scene. Gregorio Zarate Chun, 46, was found shot and taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died.

According to law enforcement, witness accounts indicate Teletor and Chun were standing outside of a residence when they were approached by three men wearing all black. The men pulled out handguns, began firing and then fled toward Dogwood Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.