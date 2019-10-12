NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are on the scene of an attempted robbery and shooting in Newberry.

According to a post from deputies, the incident happened on Highway 34 near the intersection of Mary’s Road after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The two suspects were wearing Halloween type masks during the incident and left on foot. Both suspects are believed to be black males and possibly fled in a green older model SUV possibly an Explorer or Tahoe.

Bloodhounds, helicopter, and crime scene are all at the scene of the incident.

The victim has been transported to the hospital and there are no updates on his condition at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (803) 321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME SC – (888)274-6372. Additional updates will be issued as more information becomes available.